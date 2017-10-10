Ray Wilkins Recognises the Importance of Jordan Henderson Ahead of Weekend Clash With Man Utd

October 10, 2017

Whilst naming his joint Liverpool and Manchester United team in anticipation for their weekend encounter, Ray Wilkins heaped praise on Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was one of only three Liverpool players in his joint team selection.

Joining Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane as the other Liverpool representatives, Wilkins was quick to justify the importance of Henderson, who has had his fair share of critics this season for both club and country. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports News (via SportReview), Wilkins claimed: "Every good team has its workers. Henderson does get around the pitch and he destroys the opposition as well."

Captaining Liverpool since Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015, Henderson has been a mainstay in the centre of midfield, both before and since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp to Anfield, deploying him as the holding midfielder in front of the back-four. 

With the arrival of joint table-toppers Manchester United looming this Saturday, Henderson will be hoping he can prove Wilkins correct and will have to compete against the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Henrik Mkhitaryan. 

Liverpool will be hoping to draw a line under their poor September, which saw them pick up a single victory in the month, a 3-2 victory at Leicester City, with Henderson scoring the crucial decider. 

