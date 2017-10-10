Real Madrid President Preparing Bids for Chelsea and Spurs Stars After Difficult Start to Season

90Min
October 10, 2017

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing to splash the cash next summer, in a bid to avoid a repeat of this season's poor La Liga start.

Madrid are currently sat fifth in the league - seven points adrift of table toppers Barcelona - having only won four of their opening seven games in the top flight this term. Despite an upturn in form in the last few weeks, Perez is said to be determined to spend big in next summer's transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Perez is eyeing a host of big names, headlined by the likes of Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Harry Kane, as well as Chelsea's main man Eden Hazard.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Los Blancos were linked with moves for all three of these players in the previous window, though nothing ever materialised. Any plans that Hazard had of leaving Stamford Bridge were put on hold following an ankle injury, while Alli and Kane never looked like leaving Spurs regardless of any interest received.

Alongside the Premier League names linked with the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next summer sit Bayern Munich's versatile defender David Alaba, as well as highly rated Juventus number 10 Paulo Dybala.

Dybala, who spent much of the latter stages of summer being linked with a move to Barcelona (alongside Philippe Coutinho), eventually remained with the Bianconeri - the Catalan outfit opting for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele instead.

The Argentine is making quite a name for himself throughout the footballing world, and having signed a new contract at the Juventus Stadium at the end of last season, the Serie A champions can drive any price for him as high as they desire right now.

