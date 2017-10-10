Real Madrid Stopper Faces Stint on the Sidelines After Suffering Frustrating Thigh Injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is looking likely to miss Los Blancos' tie against Getafe on Saturday, after sustaining a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Costa Rica.

The first choice stopper for both club and country was forced to withdraw from the national squad despite completing a full 90 minutes against Honduras on Saturday, and will miss Costa Rica's final World Cup qualifying match against Panama.

According to the South American side's official website, Navas suffered a thigh injury during last weekend's 1-1 draw, and will be sidelined for four days.

EZEQUIELBECERRA/GettyImages

This, as a result, seems as though Madrid's La Liga encounter with Getafe will come too soon for the stopper's return - meaning Zinedine Zidane will likely be forced into fielding Kika Casilla instead.

However, Navas should be available for selection by next week, when Real host Tottenham in the Champions League.

The Premier League side travel to Madrid with the two teams sat on identical stats so far in the competition. Two wins apiece, with six goals scored and only one conceded sets up an important match in group H.

With the other two teams in the group - APOEL and Borussia Dortmund - yet to rack up any points, a win for either team in Spain next Wednesday will place the victor in a very strong position to qualify from the group and into the knockout stages.

Madrid are currently on a run of three wins in a row in all competitions after a very shaky start to the season, which has left them currently slumped in fifth in La Liga.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the side after suspension seems to have lifted them, and Zidane will now be looking to kick on with the rest of his season.