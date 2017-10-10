Real Madrid Stopper Faces Stint on the Sidelines After Suffering Frustrating Thigh Injury

90Min
October 10, 2017

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is looking likely to miss Los Blancos' tie against Getafe on Saturday, after sustaining a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Costa Rica.

The first choice stopper for both club and country was forced to withdraw from the national squad despite completing a full 90 minutes against Honduras on Saturday, and will miss Costa Rica's final World Cup qualifying match against Panama.

According to the South American side's official website, Navas suffered a thigh injury during last weekend's 1-1 draw, and will be sidelined for four days.

EZEQUIELBECERRA/GettyImages

This, as a result, seems as though Madrid's La Liga encounter with Getafe will come too soon for the stopper's return - meaning Zinedine Zidane will likely be forced into fielding Kika Casilla instead.

However, Navas should be available for selection by next week, when Real host Tottenham in the Champions League.

The Premier League side travel to Madrid with the two teams sat on identical stats so far in the competition. Two wins apiece, with six goals scored and only one conceded sets up an important match in group H.

With the other two teams in the group - APOEL and Borussia Dortmund - yet to rack up any points, a win for either team in Spain next Wednesday will place the victor in a very strong position to qualify from the group and into the knockout stages.

Madrid are currently on a run of three wins in a row in all competitions after a very shaky start to the season, which has left them currently slumped in fifth in La Liga. 

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the side after suspension seems to have lifted them, and Zidane will now be looking to kick on with the rest of his season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters