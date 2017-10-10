Tottenham and Newcastle Reportedly Scouting Long-Term Crystal Palace Target Cenk Tosun

Title chasing Tottenham Hotspur are believed to scouting Cenk Tosun for a third time with Premier League Newcastle United also showing interest in the £20m rated striker.

Tosun's arrival in the Premier League has been expected for a long time especially after he came close to joining Crystal Palace last summer and the Eagles are expected to come back in for Tosun according to The Sun.

Palace are yet to register a point or goal in the Premier League this season and Tosun could be the answer to their early season struggles.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

A source close to Besiktas has revealed that both Spurs and Newcastle sent scouts to watch Tosun in Turkey's 3-0 home defeat to Iceland in their last World Cup 2018 home qualifier.

Tosun has begun the season in impressive form with four goals to his name already including a screamer against FC Porto in the opening group game of the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs and Newcastle both signed strikers in the summer with Fernando Llorente and Joselu arriving at their new clubs from Swansea and Stoke respectively. However the signing of Tosun would add that quality in depth that Spurs need if they are to challenge for the title and add that star quality if Newcastle are to remain in the Premier League.

Spurs return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Bournemouth, Newcastle travel to Southampton and Crystal Palace host London rivals Chelsea.