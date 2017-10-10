Tottenham Hotpsur Defender Jan Vertonghen Not Planning Return Home

90Min
October 10, 2017

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has suggested that he is not planning to return to club football in his home country of Belgium before the end of his career.

Vertonghen will win a national record 97th cap for Belgium in their final World Cup qualifier at home to Cyprus on Tuesday night. But while his commitment and value to his home nation remains as strong as ever, it appears that none of the clubs in his home country will benefit from the centre back's presence in their sides.

According to SportWitness, when asked about the possibility of a move back to Belgium at some point in his career, Vertonghen responded by saying: "I don't think so, I am in London and my family too".

The Belgian has never actually made a senior appearance in his home country, having joined the academy at Dutch side Ajax from Belgian side Germinal Beerschot at the age of sixteen.

It has been suggested in some areas of the Belgian press that a return to Ajax is more likely, with Vertonghen's mother reportedly quizzed on the prospect earlier in the international break.

Since joining Tottenham from Ajax in 2012, Vertonghen has made 208 appearances for the London club, scoring eight goals. The 30 year old's current contract at Spurs is set to expire in June 2019.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters