Tottenham Hotpsur Defender Jan Vertonghen Not Planning Return Home

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has suggested that he is not planning to return to club football in his home country of Belgium before the end of his career.

Vertonghen will win a national record 97th cap for Belgium in their final World Cup qualifier at home to Cyprus on Tuesday night. But while his commitment and value to his home nation remains as strong as ever, it appears that none of the clubs in his home country will benefit from the centre back's presence in their sides.

A record-breaking evening ahead for @JanVertonghen - Belgium's most-capped international of all time! 🙌🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/lJixl0BwmN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 10, 2017

According to SportWitness, when asked about the possibility of a move back to Belgium at some point in his career, Vertonghen responded by saying: "I don't think so, I am in London and my family too".

The Belgian has never actually made a senior appearance in his home country, having joined the academy at Dutch side Ajax from Belgian side Germinal Beerschot at the age of sixteen.

Could Jan return to Ajax in the future?https://t.co/QkC0E4oVeL — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) October 5, 2017

It has been suggested in some areas of the Belgian press that a return to Ajax is more likely, with Vertonghen's mother reportedly quizzed on the prospect earlier in the international break.

Since joining Tottenham from Ajax in 2012, Vertonghen has made 208 appearances for the London club, scoring eight goals. The 30 year old's current contract at Spurs is set to expire in June 2019.