Tottenham Star Set to Return to Training This Week in Bid to Be Fit For Liverpool Visit

Tottenham central midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly preparing to return to training in a bid to make fitness in time for Spurs' match against Liverpool next weekend.
The Kenyan powerhouse initially suffered a knee injury during pre-season over the summer, before aggravating it once again earlier on in the season after featuring against Newcastle and Chelsea.
And now, according to Evening Standard, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is hoping the defensive-minded midfielder will return to training before end of the week. Obviously, Tottenham's encounter against Bournemouth will come too early for the 26-year-old; but he may be back in time for an important game against Liverpool.
Spurs' Wembley woes have continued into the start of this season, despite moving into the stadium on a permanent basis whilst their new stadium is being built.
Harry Kane and co have failed to win at home in the Premier League all season - losing against Chelsea, before hosting both Burnley and Swansea to draws. While they host Eddie Howe's Bournemouth on Saturday in search for their first home victory, the following week offers a sterner test against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Wembley; a match that Pochettino will be hoping Wanyama is available for.
Despite their struggles at home, Spurs still sit third in the league - second only to the seemingly unstoppable Manchester clubs. Meanwhile, Liverpool seem to be in a rut. Stuck in seventh, level on points with Burnley and Watford, Klopp's side host Manchester United this weekend - a game after which they could find themselves slipping further down the Premier League table.