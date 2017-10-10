Tottenham Star Set to Return to Training This Week in Bid to Be Fit For Liverpool Visit

Tottenham central midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly preparing to return to training in a bid to make fitness in time for Spurs' match against Liverpool next weekend.

The Kenyan powerhouse initially suffered a knee injury during pre-season over the summer, before aggravating it once again earlier on in the season after featuring against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

And now, according to Evening Standard, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is hoping the defensive-minded midfielder will return to training before end of the week. Obviously, Tottenham's encounter against Bournemouth will come too early for the 26-year-old; but he may be back in time for an important game against Liverpool.

Spurs' Wembley woes have continued into the start of this season, despite moving into the stadium on a permanent basis whilst their new stadium is being built.

Harry Kane and co have failed to win at home in the Premier League all season - losing against Chelsea, before hosting both Burnley and Swansea to draws. While they host Eddie Howe's Bournemouth on Saturday in search for their first home victory, the following week offers a sterner test against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Wembley; a match that Pochettino will be hoping Wanyama is available for.

Despite their struggles at home, Spurs still sit third in the league - second only to the seemingly unstoppable Manchester clubs. Meanwhile, Liverpool seem to be in a rut. Stuck in seventh, level on points with Burnley and Watford, Klopp's side host Manchester United this weekend - a game after which they could find themselves slipping further down the Premier League table.