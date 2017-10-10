Uruguay and Bolivia face off Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo.

Uruguay is second in the group with 28 points, winning eight matches and losing five. Of the 10 teams in the South America group, Brazil is in the top spot, having already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia.

Bolivia sits second to last in the group with just 14 points, having won only four matches, while losing 11.

In the last match between the two teams, Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0.

Round 1 for CONMEBOL finishes Tuesday.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports 8

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.