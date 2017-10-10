How to Watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Uruguay and Bolivia on Oct. 10.

Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2017

Uruguay and Bolivia face off Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo.

Uruguay is second in the group with 28 points, winning eight matches and losing five. Of the 10 teams in the South America group, Brazil is in the top spot, having already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia. 

Bolivia sits second to last in the group with just 14 points, having won only four matches, while losing 11. 

In the last match between the two teams, Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0.

Round 1 for CONMEBOL finishes Tuesday.

See how to watch Thursday's match below. 

Soccer
USA Equipped to Handle a Missed World Cup, But Ramifications Would Still Be Seismic

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports 8 

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

