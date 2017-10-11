Agent Claims Rafa Benitez Tried to Bring French Midfielder to Newcastle in the Summer

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Rafa Benitez made an attempt to bring France midfielder Maxime Gonalons to Newcastle in the summer before his move to Roma in July, according to the player's agent.

The 28-year-old holding midfielder, who has represented his nation seven times, is said to be greatly admired by Benitez, with Gonalons' agent claiming that the Spanish coach also tried to take him to Napoli three years ago, when he was in charge.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Frederic Geurra, Gonalons' agent, recently spoke to Naples radio station Kiss Kiss, saying that the Newcastle boss was very keen to prize the midfielder away from Lyon in the summer.

As reported by the Chronicle Live, he said, “Maxime was very close to Napoli, three to four years ago.


“Benitez wanted him a lot, and wanted him this summer at Newcastle. We have preferred the Italian championship because it is very tactical football, and Maxime works on his game day after day.”

However, with this being said, the French international has only played 157 minutes since arriving in the Italian capital, and is yet to start a competitive game this season. 

With the likes of club hero Danielle De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems his decision to join the Serie A may have cost him precious game time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters