Atlético Madrid Play Down Injury Scare After Right-Back Suffered Hamstring Problem With Croatia

Atlético Madrid have confirmed that the hamstring injury suffered by Sime Vrsaljko whilst away on international duty is not as serious as first thought.

During Croatia's visit to the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv, in which a brace from TSG Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramarić secured a 2-0 victory over Ukraine, Vrsaljko was forced off the pitch with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

However, upon returning to Spain, Atlético confirmed that their doctors had performed a spectroscopy on the right-back and the results showed no significant muscle damage.

"After conducting some exams, the doctors discarded any serious muscle injuries," the statement on Atlético's website read.

"However, Vrsaljko has been diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his right hamstring and will have to take it easy before being able to train with 100 percent normality."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Vrsaljko himself claimed that he knew the issue with his hamstring wasn't serious and that his substitution was just to avoid any further damage that could have been caused.





"It is not an injury," he said. "I just felt a discomfort in my hamstring and I think it was right for the team to bring on a fresher player so that we were not weaker on the left side."