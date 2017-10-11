Chelsea Talisman Eden Hazard Claims Winning Ballon d'Or Is Not a Career Goal

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has said that a place on the Ballon d'Or shortlist was never one his career goals.

On Monday the Belgian was nominated for the award for the fourth time in his career, having previously been listed amongst the World's top thirty players in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Hazard, who found the net 17 times last season as he helped Chelsea regain their Premier League title and reach the final of the FA Cup, has claimed he is only focussed on having the best possible season.

He said, as quoted by the Evening Standard, about the nomination: "It is not a goal at all. Last year I tried to make the best season possible."

While Hazard himself appears unconcerned by personal recognition, his club manager Antonio Conte paying tribute to his talisman.

"We all know he is talented, we know his strength and he is a really, really good talented player. He is a good man, a good boy," he said

It has also been a big year for Hazard on an international level, as he helped guide his nation to a second successive World Cup finals in Russia next summer, and shared a scoresheet with his brother Thorgan for the first time in Tuesday night's 4-0 win over Cyprus. 

Hazard is one of six Premier League players to be nominated for the most prestigious individual award in world football, with Chelea teammate N'Golo Kante, Liverpool duo Phillipe Coutinho and Saido Mane, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham forward Harry Kane all also named on the shortlist.

