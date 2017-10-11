Chief Executive Claims Failure to Make Serie A Top 4 Will 'Not Be a Drama' for AC Milan Financially

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Milan's newly appointed CEO, Marco Fassone, believes that the club do not necessarily need Champions League qualification for next season and the financial benefits that the elite European competition guarantees.

The Rossoneri currently find themselves competing in the Europa League, which is far less lucrative both commercially and financially for leading teams. However, failure to win the Europa League or finish high enough in Serie A will not ruin the club. Guerin Sportivo reports, via Football Italiathat there are already contingency plans in place if this is not achieved.

The huge expectations of trying to secure Champions League qualification through final league standings remains. Although, UEFA have confirmed that Serie A clubs will now have four places for the 2018/19 season, which takes some pressure off the larger club's management as there is more opportunity to qualify. This will provide a fighting chance for Milan against its leading competitors of Roma, city neighbours Inter and Lazio.

Aware the club is under it's own financial constraints Marco Fassone explained: “I’m facing a sort of ‘win or lose’ situation, but it’s motivating. I’m convinced we’ll do well, because we have collaborators of experience and skill.

“This season? Not getting into the Champions League wouldn’t be a drama, because I’ve presented UEFA with plans which also include not getting to the Champions League.


“When I start a new project I’m aware that it takes time, and that you won’t win in the first year."

Image by Christian Davies

Through his own experience at working in other professional football clubs, in a similar capacity, Fassone appreciates that to create a successful club building gradually is the way forward. 

Ultimately, getting this Italian giant back to the top table of Serie A, consistently competing with Juventus and Napoli and then making a significant mark in the elite European competition remain the main targets. However, to reap the dividends, getting the infrastructure in place on the field and off are fundamental ingredients. 

Nevertheless, being an AC Milan supporter could be a very exciting journey over the next few seasons as it begins its ascent back to greatness. 

