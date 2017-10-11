Danny Rose Keen to Join Ex-Spurs Teammate in Manchester as 'Lure' of United Increases

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is understood to be keen on the idea of moving to Manchester United next summer, despite ongoing links that suggest the England international could be on his way to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Star.

Despite having the likes of Daley Blind, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian who call all play at left-back, José Mourinho is eager to follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola and fork out close to £50m to sign a Tottenham full-back.

"The lure of United is too strong for him and if he had the choice he would pick United hands down," said a source close to the Tottenham defender.





Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney, however, Spurs' 27-year-old full-back is believed to be a more appealing transfer to United's Portuguese manager.





Mourinho is understood to be confident in the clubs ability to sign Rose for £45m and should Rose depart north London, that could allow Tottenham to ward off interest from Real Madrid in their star duo of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Rose has been unable to add to his 144 appearances for Tottenham since their 0-0 draw with Sunderland in January after suffering ligament damage that, along with his subsequent surgery in May, could keep the defender out until the start of November.