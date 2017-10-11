Dortmund Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Admits He Was Allowed to Leave in the Summer

October 11, 2017

As one of the deadliest strikers in Europe, many believed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would fetch a huge sum in a blockbuster deal this summer, with a number of clubs rumoured as suitors for the lightning quick Borussia Dortmund star.

However, speaking to Sport Bild, the Gabon front man insists he is part of the 'BVB family' and admits that he is happy of the club, as they sit five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga ahead of rivals Bayern Munich.

"There was a time in the window when I could have changed. We on this together in all openness but nothing happened," said the leading goal scorer in the Bundesliga.

After bagging eight goals already and one assist to his name in only seven appearances, Aubameyang has every reason to be happy with his choice as BVB are flying under new coach Peter Bosz, appointed in the summer from Ajax.

Linked throughout the summer with former manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, big spenders AC Milan and a possible move to earn a huge wage in China, the in-form forward had a number of suitors who would be grateful to have his talents leading the line.

However, after realising the move would not happen, the key striker got on with it and shows no sign of frustration at missing the opportunity to move.

"I have always felt very comfortable in Dortmund, in the team and at BVB, and that is true today, too," added the Dortmund favourite. "BVB is my family!"

If he continues with a similar goal scoring prowess that has made him hot property the past few seasons, it might not be the same situation next summer when the big clubs are lining up for his signature.

