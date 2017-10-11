Ex-Spurs Midfielder Claims it Would Be 'Difficult' for Harry Kane to Reject Real Madrid

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Darren Anderton believes that Tottenham need to match Harry Kane's ambitions at the club if they want to stand a chance of fighting off interest from Real Madrid.

The 45-year-old, who spent 12 years on the books with Spurs, believes that an offer of £150m could be enough to convince the club to sell and that if they are not showing signs of a genuine Premier League title fight, Kane could follow in the footsteps of ex-Tottenham stars Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić in swapping London for Madrid.

"You hope he's Tottenham through and through," Anderton told Press Association Sport (via the Evening Standard). 

"The way he plays and the way he acts, it certainly looks like he's happy where he is and hopefully he doesn't forget that.

"I think he'll want to complete his journey at Tottenham. He'll want to play in that new stadium and he'll want to be part of the Tottenham team that wins the league.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"But the club have got to go with him on that. If the offer comes in from say Real Madrid, it will be up to Spurs to turn it down.


"If you look at his age, his talent, the way he is, he's got to be worth around £150million, even £200million now," Anderton added. 


"If they say yes, Harry will get the chance to speak to them and I'm sure if he walks into the Bernabeu with an opportunity to sign, he'd find it very difficult not to. And would you blame him? You couldn't, absolutely not."

