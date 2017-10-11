Jack Wilshere Ponders Permanent Exit Route From Arsenal to Aid Chances of World Cup Inclusion

Jack Wilshere’s future at Arsenal has had many adaptations to it recently. The summer past was a confusing time for Wilshere, as his name was speculatively linked to a plethora of teams, but it is at Arsenal that he remains, for now.

Although, according to The Times, the Englishman is now looking for a route out of the club for a stronger guarantee to be on the plane to Russia, for the World Cup.

Wilshere hasn’t featured for England since coming on as a substitute during last year’s surprise defeat to Iceland in the European Championships. English manager, Gareth Southgate still sees Wilshere in his plans for next summer, though a lack of playing time could keep him grounded low down on the pecking order.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 25-year-old spent last year on loan at Bournemouth, making 27 Premier League appearances – the most he’s ever achieved since the 2010/11 campaign. However, now back at Arsenal he has only clocked 37 Premier League minutes thus far. Wenger has afforded him some monumental game time in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, where he dazzled fans with sumptuous performances that reminded you of his precocious years.

The Arsenal manager has been rather cautious with integrating Wilshere back into his side; a decision heavily influenced by the midfielder’s chronic relationship with injuries. Wenger recently told beIN Sports (via MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer), Wilshere could still have a future at the Emirates if he proves his fitness in the current campaign.

Although, according to The Times, Wilshere’s exclusion is not down to injuries. In fact the Englishman has revealed that his fitness levels are at their highest and "the best they've ever been", he told Squawka.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

With the transfer window preparing to open its doors in two months time, and with the World Cup qualification process wrapping up, fringe players will look to see their way out of their secondary statuses. Seeking for a greater guarantee that will strengthen their case for World Cup invitation.

Wilshere will require a platform that allows him to showcase his skill-set regularly, in order to grab Gareth Southgate’s attention. Whether that platform is at Arsenal or another Premier League club is a matter that will be solved come January. Arsenal will be reluctant to let him leave on another loan, with his contract up next summer. Thus, a permanent transfer will only be taken seriously.