Leipzig Coach Plays Down Keita Discipline Concerns After Future Liverpool Star's Second Suspension

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has denied that midfield star Naby Keita has a discipline problem, ahead of his return to Bundesliga action against Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

The Guinean star has already received two red cards this season and concerns over Keita, who over the summer agreed to join Liverpool in 2018 for £63m, have been at the forefront of news surrounding the 22-year-old.

Whilst on international duty over the last two weeks, Keita lashed out at Mohamed Ben Amor late on and was given his marching orders by referee Janny Sikazwe in Guinea's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tunisia.

In Keita's last Bundesliga game with RB Leipzig, he found himself going for an early bath after replicating Sadio Mané's challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer the player to have Keita's studs connect with his face.

However, ahead of his return to Bundesliga action on Saturday, Hasenhüttl has claimed that he is not concerned over the quickfire suspensions Keita received.

"This is nothing that worries me," the 50-year-old manager confirmed, as reported by Kicker.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

"We have to be careful not to stigmatise [Keita]," Hasenhüttl added. "He has learned his lesson."





Although there may be some concerns over Keita's temperament leading up to Saturday's trip to Dortmund, travelling fans will be most worried about the violence they could face at the Westfallenstadion after fan trouble marred last season's fixture.