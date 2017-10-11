Lucas Moura Happy to Stay at PSG Despite Advice Over Arsenal Transfer From Ex-Chelsea Star

Former Chelsea defender Alex recently gave his opinion on the future of talented Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, who has fallen out of favour in Paris since the influx of world-class talent in the summer.

Lucas has only featured twice in Ligue 1 this season, sparking rumours that he may be looking elsewhere to further his career, which seems to have hit a roadblock during this campaign.

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, the former PSG and Chelsea centre back said: "I would like to see him at Arsenal. They play cleaner football, more technical. He had contacts, I believe.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, the mercurial 25-year-old, who is known for his electrifying pace and close control, has rubbished rumours that he is set to leave any time soon.

In an interview with UOL Esporte, he said he is only focused on his career in the French capital, and is determined to work his way back into the team.

How come none of you rate Lucas Moura&compare him to Thiyad Wahrez (Walcott)? Lucas is a class player, just doesn't get enough games at PSG. pic.twitter.com/yuZyAXLviG — Alexandre Lacazette (@RedLacazette9) October 5, 2017

He said: "Now I eat by following rules. I don't eat pizzas and barbecue food anymore, despite how much I miss them.

"But I am concentrating on improving my physical performance. Whatever the situation with the national team, that is Tite's decision. I need to concentrate on improving at PSG.

"The season began in a difficult way for me, but my aim is to win back my starting place and the great moments that I had last year."

He registered an impressive 13 goals and 6 assists in all competitions last season, and there is undoubtedly still potential that hasn't been unlocked yet. Should the Gunners move for the Brazilian at some point this season, it would certainly be a coup considering the abundance of talent he possesses.