Matt Lowton Expects Burnley Stars to Get More National Call-Ups After Strong Premier League Start

Burnley have started this season in impressive fashion and currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, having taken points off the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Defender Matt Lowton believes, if his side can maintain this kin of form, consistent call-ups for Clarets stars will become a regularity in future international breaks.

Chesterfield-born Lowton was left behind during this international break, but saw many of his teammate’s leave for country duty and believes this is a testament to how far Burnley have come as a club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In an interview with Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “It’s really quiet. There’s not many of us left, it just shows how far the club has come and the players it’s attracting. It’s got international footballers in and I think there was eight of us last time for training.”

Since becoming England manager, Gareth Southgate has visited Turf Moor on more than one occasion while Republic of Ireland assistant Roy Keane is a regular visitor to the ground. Last year Michael Keane and Tom Heaton had forced their way into the England squad and Lawton believes that if Burnley continue to display such form, more recognition will follow.

“If the lads keep playing as they are they’ll be more call-ups this season as well.”

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

It should be noted that Burnley’s start to the season is all the more impressive when you examine their fixture list. They have already faced Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton and have astonishingly emerged undefeated from these contests racking up eight points in the process.

“We’re in a great place at the minute so we’ve got to keep building confidence and keep getting the points," Lowton added.

"On the inside, we’re always working hard towards the next game to make sure that we’re ready for that.”