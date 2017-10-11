Napoli Keen to Fend Off Premier League Interest in Highly-Rated Defender With New Contract Offer

Serie A leaders Napoli are reportedly determined to fend off interest in their star left-back Faouzi Ghoulam by offering the Algerian a new contract - with his current deal running to an end in the summer.

He's become an integral part of Maurizio Sarri's side since his move to Naples in 2014, and Ghoulam is beginning to catch the eyes of some of Europe's biggest clubs after recent performances - including the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, according to Goal, Napoli are set to offer the defender a new deal, in order to fend off the increasing interest in the 26-year-old.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Sarri is believed to be desperate to tie Ghoulam down as he starts to hit his prime years as a footballer - and is even looking to insert a €40m release clause that can only be triggered by foreign teams, so as to stop any advances from Serie A champions Juventus.

The Bianconeri are believed to be eyeing up Ghoulam as a potential replacement for Alex Sandro, who could well be on his way out of Turin in the next year, having received massive interest in his services over the summer.

However, the release clause may not prove to be too much of a stumbling block for the mega-rich likes of the Premier League. With Pep Guardiola needing to fill the void left by Benjamin Mendy's injury, Ghoulam could well be an option.

On the other hand, Alberto Moreno's performances in a Liverpool shirt have brought his role into question, and Jurgen Klopp could soon turn to the Algerian as an improvement on his Spanish defender.