Ospina's Howler for Colombia Knocks Club Teammate Sanchez & Chile Out of WC as Brazil Dominate

October 11, 2017

David Ospina may well find himself getting a frosty reception when he arrives back at Arsenal's London Colney training ground this week, after his goalkeeping howler snatched a World Cup playoff place away from Alexis Sanchez's Chile at the death. 

With Peru's Paolo Guerrero standing over an indirect free kick a little way outside the Colombian box, the Gunners' reserve stopped failed to do literally the most basic thing in the world - not touch the ball when Guerrero punted the indirect free kick straight at goal. 

If 2014's surprise package hadn't had six foot of powdered idiot in goal, it wouldn't have been a problem. Either he'd have recognised the situation and let the ball fly past him - earning his side a free kick - or he'd have saved an incredibly tame free kick. Ospina managed to palm the ball into his own net, giving Peru a vital point in their hunt for a 2018 World Cup spot. 

Why did that matter to Sanchez? His Chile side were on the wrong end of a 3-0 pounding from Brazil - with howlers aplenty from Claudio Bravo, to the surprise of absolutely nobody - and the point Peru earned thanks to their 1-1 draw put La Blanquirroja into the World Cup playoff place ahead of the Chileans on goal difference. 


Peru will now play New Zealand in a two-legged playoff for a place in next summer's tournament in Russia, while Sanchez will have his first summer without an international tournament since 2013. 

