Ospina's Howler for Colombia Knocks Club Teammate Sanchez & Chile Out of WC as Brazil Dominate

David Ospina may well find himself getting a frosty reception when he arrives back at Arsenal's London Colney training ground this week, after his goalkeeping howler snatched a World Cup playoff place away from Alexis Sanchez's Chile at the death.

With Peru's Paolo Guerrero standing over an indirect free kick a little way outside the Colombian box, the Gunners' reserve stopped failed to do literally the most basic thing in the world - not touch the ball when Guerrero punted the indirect free kick straight at goal.

Guerrero's goal by Peruvian TV.



Narrator: "Indirect free-kick, Paolo!

He takes it... GOAL!

He (Ospina) touched it!

He touched it!" pic.twitter.com/ihNUlVRT3W — FlamengoENG 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@FlamengoENG) October 11, 2017

If 2014's surprise package hadn't had six foot of powdered idiot in goal, it wouldn't have been a problem. Either he'd have recognised the situation and let the ball fly past him - earning his side a free kick - or he'd have saved an incredibly tame free kick. Ospina managed to palm the ball into his own net, giving Peru a vital point in their hunt for a 2018 World Cup spot.

Horrible moment for Claudio Bravo as Paulinho gives Brazil the lead against Chile pic.twitter.com/Uwd3Vkveyy — Terje (@xArsenalTerje) October 11, 2017

Why did that matter to Sanchez? His Chile side were on the wrong end of a 3-0 pounding from Brazil - with howlers aplenty from Claudio Bravo, to the surprise of absolutely nobody - and the point Peru earned thanks to their 1-1 draw put La Blanquirroja into the World Cup playoff place ahead of the Chileans on goal difference.





Peru will now play New Zealand in a two-legged playoff for a place in next summer's tournament in Russia, while Sanchez will have his first summer without an international tournament since 2013.