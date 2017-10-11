VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku Dominates Defender Before Scoring for Belgium

After an inspired start to the Premier League season with new club Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku continued that form with Belgium in their World Cup Qualifiers.

The Belgian striker started on the bench for the final qualifier against Cyprus, but when Lukaku eventually came on he immediately showed the disparities between himself and the Cypriot defence.

Romelu Lukaku has just come on for Belgium and done what he does best. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zHWnnUmrUO — Man Utd Update (@MufcDevilUpdate) October 10, 2017

The deft ball through to Lukaku came from Axel Witsel, and after taking the ball in his stride, the Manchester United forward blitzed past the defender, leaving him in a heap on the ground with only the keeper to beat.

And all Lukaku needed to do was what he seems to be doing with every shot he takes this season - score. The low shot to the keeper's left was the easiest part of the whole run. It was Lukaku's goal that rounded off a routine 4-0 win against Cyprus.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Lukaku has scored 11 goals in 10 games since joining Manchester United across all club competitions. He has also notched an impressive 11 goals in eight appearances during the qualification stages for next years World Cup in Russia, making him the 3rd highest scorer in the European Qualification round.

Even more impressively, Lukaku is now only six goals away from breaking the all-time scoring record for the Belgium National Team, set by Bernard Voorhoof in 1940. Lukaku is currently on 26 goals for his country and he is still only 24-years-old. Lukaku still has years and years ahead of him to not only beat Voorhoof's 77-year, 31-goal tally, but to set an unprecedentedly high new record.