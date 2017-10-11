West Brom Chairman Martin Goodman 'Believes' in Owner's Long-Term Baggies Plan

Baggies chairman Martin Goodman believes that Chinese businessman Lai Guochuan, who is the owner of West Brom, has a long-term plan with the club despite reportedly receiving a buyout bid from an unnamed US investor last month, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The offer Lai received was understood to have exceeded the £200m he spent when buying the club last year, however, Goodman's belief that his owner has a long-term plan with the club could explain why no takeover ever materialised.

"It was rejected and he decided to maintain his majority," Goodman said. "I think it was affirmation of his commitment.

"Lai is here for the foreseeable future.

"The (Chinese) Government has put restrictions on money leaving China in the leisure sector," Goodman added when talking about Lai's spending strategy. "We believe in his business model we think it’s a good one."

West Brom return to domestic action this weekend with a difficult away trip to face Leicester City. The Baggies have been unable to register three points since their trip to Turf Moor in the middle of August, where Hal Robson-Kanu scored and was later sent off in the victory against Burnley.