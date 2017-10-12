Arsenal Lose Mustafi to Injury But Are Set to Welcome Back Several Stars Ahead of Watford Clash

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out of action for around a month with a thigh injury, but the Gunners are set to welcome back a host of stars for this weekend's clash with Watford.

The former Valencia defender sustained his injury whilst on international duty with Germany against Azerbaijan on Sunday.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The news is expected to prompt Arsene Wenger into throwing Laurent Koscielny straight back into the starting XI to replace the 25-year-old.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since September 25 when he limped out against West Brom with another Achilles issue, but it is thought that it has been given enough resting time and so he is likely to be thrust straight back in, as reported by the Mirror.

Wenger should be able to call on Sead Kolasinac, who was forced off whilst playing for Bosnia on Tuesday, while Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin have all returned to training this week, having stepped up their respective recoveries.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The boost means Wenger could well be presented with a selection headache for the attacking side of his team for Saturday's late kick-off.

Fans will be clamouring to see Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil all starting together up top at Vicarage Road - for some reason Wenger has been reluctant to field the trio all at the same time so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters