Arsenal Lose Mustafi to Injury But Are Set to Welcome Back Several Stars Ahead of Watford Clash

Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out of action for around a month with a thigh injury, but the Gunners are set to welcome back a host of stars for this weekend's clash with Watford.

The former Valencia defender sustained his injury whilst on international duty with Germany against Azerbaijan on Sunday.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The news is expected to prompt Arsene Wenger into throwing Laurent Koscielny straight back into the starting XI to replace the 25-year-old.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since September 25 when he limped out against West Brom with another Achilles issue, but it is thought that it has been given enough resting time and so he is likely to be thrust straight back in, as reported by the Mirror.

Wenger should be able to call on Sead Kolasinac, who was forced off whilst playing for Bosnia on Tuesday, while Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin have all returned to training this week, having stepped up their respective recoveries.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The boost means Wenger could well be presented with a selection headache for the attacking side of his team for Saturday's late kick-off.

Fans will be clamouring to see Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil all starting together up top at Vicarage Road - for some reason Wenger has been reluctant to field the trio all at the same time so far this season.

