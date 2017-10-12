Chelsea Youngster 'Told to Prove Himself' by Chelsea After Instagram Rant on Lack of Opportunities

Chelsea have challenged young winger Charly Musonda to prove he is worthy of a first team place after he published an Instagram post that appeared to hit out at a lack of opportunities at the club.

On Monday, the Belgian posted a blank picture on his Instagram account with a caption that read: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.

"And what do you get back? Literally nothing... done. However with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."

Charly Musonda on Instagram. Is this a sly dig at Antonio Conte? pic.twitter.com/VmYBcxYgcO — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) October 9, 2017

On Tuesday, Musonda removed the caption but the blank image remains on his account.

Now it appears that the Chelsea hierarchy have stepped in with some advice for their young charge. According to the Mirror, Musonda has been told that he should follow the example of the likes of Andreas Christensen, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek if he is to get his chance in the first team.

Christensen is currently enjoying his first run of games in the centre of Chelsea's defence following an impressive two-year loan in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach, while Abraham and Loftus-Cheek are both gaining Premier League experience on loan at Swansea and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea considering Charly Musonda loan move to follow Andreas Christensen 's example | ✍️@sjstandardsport https://t.co/jUFzD5FIC4 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 12, 2017

Musonda has already been sent out on loan from Stamford Bridge once in his career, having spent 11 months in Spain with Real Betis, where he scored one goal in 24 appearances.

The Belgian then caught the eye when he scored on his full Chelsea debut in a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round of the EFL Cup in September.

Speaking about Musonda in the aftermath of that game, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had hinted that Musonda would not be guaranteed his place in the first team, saying: "He's a talented player and he has to continue in this way. When there is the opportunity, the chance, to help us, he must do this."