Doctor Claims Pressure of Big Money Move May Have Caused Ousmane Dembélé Injury

Barcelona's new star, Ousmane Dembélé is still out injured for an extended period of time, after only just joining the club. But according to a doctor, Dembélé's injury could have been caused by the pressure of his big money summer move.

Managing only three appearances for Barcelona after completing his £138m transfer, the forward suffered a hamstring injury which will see out out of the squad for four months.

Dembélé has recently completed surgery on his hamstring in Helsinki, where his operation was conducted by Dr. Sakari Orava. Orava believes that the pressure of this huge transfer fee and the move to the Catalan giants has contributed to Dembélé's injury.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, and reported by the Sun, Orava said Dembélé is recovering well: "For the moment, the recovery of Dembélé is going well."





In his report the doctor suggests that caution may have prevented this injury which has been aggravated by his move to Barcelona. "He, like all young boys at his age, is very optimistic, but it is preferable to be cautious. Maybe it was a sin of youth not to say that he felt discomfort in that area beforehand.





“The pressure that he has been exposed to after his transfer to the club could also influence the injury."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Following news of the extent of his injury, the Barcelona team expressed their support for the young French forward by wearing t-shirts saying 'Courage Ousmane' before their Primera Division match against Eibar.

Barcelona fans can expect the 20-year-old Dembélé to return to action around Christmas. After providing an assist in each of his first three games, the youngster will hope to restart his Barcelona career positively in the new year.



