Former Man Utd Defender Reveals How Young Liverpool Fans Rinsed Neville and Beckham at Anfield

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has shared his assessment of current Red Devils' centre-back Eric Bailly ahead of the side's upcoming clash with Liverpool.





Pallister, who played at Old Trafford for nine years, racking up close to 400 appearances for the Manchester side, says that the Ivorian reminds him of Nemanja Vidic and Steve Bruce, two of the most successful defenders to ever play for United.

Speaking to betsafe.com, the 52-year-old hailed Bally's aggressive nature, also praising Phil Jones for his return to form.

“There were big question marks over Phil Jones over the last couple of years with injuries and his form and I think he has come back to his critics with his form this year," he said.

"He has been one of our best players at the start of this season, it is terrific to he him recapture his form from when he came to Old Trafford.

"Bailly loves to defend and maybe even a mould of Vidic or a Steve Bruce, he is aggressive. He loves to defend and if I was a centre-half then I would love to play with a guy like him so I think defensively we have been pretty sound, we are scoring goals quite freely but we have not had a massive test, we expected more from Everton.

"We always have to improve"



Eric Bailly says competition for places is strong at Manchester United: https://t.co/De0kDwHSME pic.twitter.com/uPXuLKddCf — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) October 7, 2017

"Liverpool is a massive test for this team, we no doubt look a better team than we did but this is a different level. As for Liverpool, yes, they have defensive problems but I think their football is terrific, they should’ve had more points than what they do.

"Going forward they look like they could create plenty of chances they just haven’t been able to finish them off and that is something you would expect to change with the amount of quality they have got, so I am expecting a real test against Liverpool and the first real big one for United.”

With United set to visit Anfield on Saturday for what could be a real spectacle of a match, Pallister shared what stands out as the most amusing thing he ever saw whilst at Liverpool's home ground.

“The funniest thing that I remember was being there when it was Becks [David Beckham] and Gary Neville’s first game at Anfield and two little Scouser lads went over, they must’ve been 6 or 7 years old, and they asked for their autograph," he recalled.

"Neville and Becks were quite chuffed to have been asked and then the lads ripped it up in front of them and I walked past and said, ‘Welcome to Anfield son’. That stands out in my memory.”