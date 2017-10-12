​Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Labels Speculation Linking Him With Bayern as 'Comical'

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has called the speculation surrounding a move to Bayern Munich 'comical', as he insisted that he has not received any offer from the reigning Bundesliga champions. 

The 30-year-old has exceeded all expectations since taking over the reigns at Hoffenheim and as a result has endeared himself to a number of top sides, including Bayern who sacked Carlo Ancelotti last month and brought back Jupp Heynckes to see out the rest of the season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

With a long-term manager not sought out by Bayern, many have speculated that Nagelsmann has been lined up for the job next summer, as his commitment to Hoffenheim ensured he would not look to make a switch during the season.


However, the 30-year-old was adamant that there was no truth to the reports which suggested a deal has already been agreed as he said, via ESPN: "I think it's comical how this is reported.

"There's no inquiry, no offer and zero contact from my side. It's bad for you that there are no facts but many fictional things to write about. 

"I've been coaching at Hoffenheim for seven years and every day I'm thrilled to be able come here and work with this team. I'm very happy to be at Hoffenheim.

"I'm focused on the job here and repeating the success we had last season. That's what spurs me on. I have nothing else in my head," he added.

Nagelsmann has spearheaded Hoffenheim's rise up the Bundesliga table as he secured a top four finish last season and has continued in the same vein as his side currently sit in third position following four wins from their first seven games of the season. 

