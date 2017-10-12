James Rodriguez Could Make Early Return to Real Madrid After Being Cut Out of New Bayern Boss' Plans

Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has been left fearing for his future at loan club Bayern Munich, following the arrival of new manager Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern's start to the season has been somewhat underwhelming by their standards, and has included a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, as well as falling five points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

This string of poor performances saw the exit of Carlo Ancelotti last month, with treble-winning manager Jupp Heynckes being brought in to rejuvenate the Bavarians until the end of the season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

However, although many will see Heynckes' appointment as a shrewd move, Colombian maestro James Rodriguez may fail to see the positives, as the German manager is reportedly not a fan of the 26-year-old attacker.

As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT, Rodriguez is not in Heynckes' plans for the rest of the season and could even return at the end of the season, rather than staying for a second year and making a permanent switch.

After falling behind the pecking order last season to the likes of Isco, and now youngster Marco Asensio, Rodriguez was looking to further his career elsewhere, but it seems neither Zidane, nor Heynckes see the midfielder as an essential part of their plans.

Madrid have earned €6.5m from James' loan in the current season. If Bayern rule out keeping him they would save the same amount for next season, and forgo the agreed €42m from the final transfer.

At 26 the Colombian, who announced himself on the world stage at the 2014 World Cup, has a big few months ahead of him at trying to convince his loan club and Heynckes that he can adapt to his style.