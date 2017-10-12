Jose Mourinho Fumes After Belgium Risk Injury-Hit Romelu Lukaku in Dead Rubber Qualifying Game

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Jose Mourinho did little to hide his displeasure at the fact that Romelu Lukaku was selected to play by Belgium over the international break.

The Manchester United manager watched as Roberto Martinez brought the £90m striker on as a second half substitute against Cyprus on Tuesday, despite the fact that they had already qualified for Russia 2018.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

There was perhaps no need from the Spaniard, because Lukaku has been recovering from a slight knock to his ankle, and could have aggravated his injury by playing in the match even for a reduced period of time.

A sarcastic Mourinho told Sky Sports as quoted by the Mail: "If he plays it’s because he has recovered. It’s a very important match for them - they need the match to qualify so I just wait."

And speaking on another of the club's Belgian players Marouane Fellaini, he added: "We may cry with the process that leads to injuries but we do not cry because of injuries."

United will be missing star man Paul Pogba and could be without Phil Jones for their biggest game of the season so far against Liverpool on Sunday. Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain long term absentees.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Turning his attentions to that game, Mourinho said: "At Anfield I’ve had great moments and I’ve had bad moments. They have had happiness against me, they have had very sad moments against me. If they respect me as much as I respect them, we are going to have another one of those matches.

"I think we are a better team now. Does that mean we are going to be as successful as last season, winning two titles? I don’t know. But we are better."

