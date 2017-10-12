Liverpool Set to Wear Special Shirt for Highly Anticipated Clash Against Manchester United

Liverpool look set to wear a special home shirt when they face Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday, swapping their Standard Chartered sponsor for the 'Seeing is Believing' logo.

The Reds will again show their support for Standard Chartered's community programme created to eliminate avoidable blindness.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

And following the game, Reds fans will be able to buy the limited edition shirt signed by the players, with all proceeds going to the programme. Standard Chartered have also agreed to match the proceeds created from shirt sales.

Liverpool's Managing Director, Billy Hogan, told the Liverpool Echo: "We are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered for a sixth year to support Seeing is Believing.

""By building awareness about visual impairment amongst our players and fans, I am sure we can progress the fight against avoidable blindness and improve the lives of millions globally."

Liverpool will wear our 'Seeing is Believing' shirts v United - to support Standard Chartered's charity which tackles avoidable blindness❤️ pic.twitter.com/l30sSlAr80 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 12, 2017

'Seeing is Believing' has run 166 projects across 36 countries and in partnership with Liverpool and Standard Chartered alone, the programme has raised almost £300,000.

David Fein, chairman of 'Seeing is Believing', applauded the Reds, thanking them for their 'amazing support.'