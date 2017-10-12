Man Utd Star Rejects Lucrative Offer From China as the Club Seek to Trigger Contract Extension

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has turned down a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League, with the club wanting him to sign an extension at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard has been with United since moving from Chelsea for £37.1m in 2014, and has established himself as a firm fan favourite at the club for his ability and attitude.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It would appear Mata is keen not to up sticks from the Theatre of Dreams just yet, with the Mirror reporting that he has rejected the chance to earn a huge hike on his current £165,000-a-week contract.

His contract supposedly has a one-year extension waiting to be triggered, and Jose Mourinho is keen to exercise the option with Mata out of contract next summer - and the same can be said about Ander Herrera.

Herrera has struggled for as much game time this season as he got during the last campaign following the summer arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Serbian midfielder has been performing solidly for his new side, and Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mata are all providing tough competition for the reigning Player of the Year.

He could be in line to start against Liverpool though, with Pogba and Fellaini both currently out injured, as could Mata who has been fielded on the right for a lot of the new campaign so far.

Mata will be hoping for three more points in United's biggest test of the season so far, and will no doubt remember his bicycle kick goal against the Reds in 2016.

