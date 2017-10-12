Monaco's Vice-President Says There's a 'Fair Chance' Thomas Lemar Will Be Sold Next Summer

Monaco's Thomas Lemar - who was subject to serious interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal during the summer transfer window - has a 'fair chance' of leaving the Ligue 1 side next summer, according to the club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

The 21-year-old's breakthrough campaign last term saw him net 11 goals and provide 14 assists, which resulted in a £92m bid from Arsenal who were looking to replace Alexis Sanchez who looked destined to join Manchester City. However, both deals fell through at the final hurdle.

Monaco vice-president on Lemar: "Liverpool were really interested. But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising deal." #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) October 12, 2017

In a boost to both Liverpool and Arsenal, Vasilyev revealed to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson: “I think it would be fair to say Thomas will have a fair chance to an exit next year.





"January, in football, never say never, but this is not what we're thinking of, this is really not in our plans.





"Then we have to wait and see, how the team does, in different competitions, if we have an interest in him, and also his ambitions after the World Cup. January doesn't seem like the right time for major changes in the team.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speaking about the contact the club had with Liverpool and Arsenal over Lemar, Vasilyev added: "Liverpool were really interested. But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising deal.





"It was quite close. At the same time it was just too late, not enough time, to really follow up on this deal.

“Not all the elements of the puzzle fell in place. I'm very happy he stayed with us. For us, we need a player like Thomas Lemar. He's very important to our team.

Monaco vice-president on Alexis Sanchez interest: "He's a fantastic player but probably his salary is too much for us!" #AFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) October 12, 2017

The club's vice-president also laughed off any suggestions that Monaco would make a formal approach for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in January.

He added: "He's a fantastic player but probably his salary is too much for us! I didn't check but I suspect it's too much for us."