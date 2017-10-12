Paul Merson Predicts Spurs' First Wembley Win of Premier League Season Against Bournemouth

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has backed Tottenham to get their first home win of the season against struggling side Bournemouth on Saturday.

Spurs are without a win at their temporary home ground Wembley in the Premier League so far this season. Draws to Swansea and Burnley and a defeat to Chelsea have meant that their bad luck in the ground has continued from their poor Champions League campaign last season.

However, in his prediction column for Sky Sports, Merson has predicted Spurs to pick up their first Wembley win of the season in style against the Cherries.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Merson has gone for a 3-0 win for Tottenham as he expects them to finally break their Premier League Wembley duck.

Merson said, "I go with Tottenham every week at Wembley and they haven't won yet, but it has to come soon, surely? You have to remember that teams going to Wembley pick their game up. You ask any footballer if they could score a hat-trick anywhere they would pick Wembley. Everybody raises their game at Wembley and Spurs need to sort it out."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Tottenham lead the pack chasing the two Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League table. They are just five points adrift, with their early title chances being kept alive by their away record and the electrifying form of Harry Kane.

But in order to catch those teams at the top, they are going to need to start winning at home. Paul Merson has backed them to start doing so this weekend against Bournemouth.