Teenage Brazilian Starlet Tipped as the Man to Succeed Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool

Brazilian youngster Paulinho is being tipped as a potential long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Anfield, should Liverpool eventually sell the 25-year-old playmaker.

Paulinho, who is currently 17, only made his senior debut for Brazilian side Vasco Da Gama this year, but has had heads turning with a series of impressive performances and has scored twice in 11 appearances and registered one assist.

The youngster has been targeted by Liverpool, according to HITC Sport, after impressing at the recent South American Under-17 tournament. He is a product of Vasco Da Gama's academy, the same academy which Coutinho came through, and is the youngest goalscorer in the history of Brazil's premier division.

Liverpool Tipped to Reject New Barcelona Approach for Coutinho Despite Claims of January A... @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/PcUY103TIn — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 12, 2017

Should Jurgen Klopp's side take him into consideration it could see Paulinho take a similar career path to Coutinho, who moved to Europe to join Internazionale as a 16-year-old in 2008, five years before joining Liverpool for £8.5m.

Liverpool fought off the attentions of Barcelona for Coutinho's signature, with three bids being rejected over the summer. Since failing to get a move to the Nou Camp, Liverpool's number ten has returned to the starting XI with a vengeance, scoring three brilliant goals and producing man of the match displays, despite the Reds lukewarm form of late.

Few other attacking targets have been linked with the Anfield club of late, with priority seemingly much more on fixing the defence in upcoming transfer windows.

Paulinho will likely continue to be monitored, with a view to a move next summer should he keep up his fine form.