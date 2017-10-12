VIDEO: Manchester City Fuel Rumours of Sergio Aguero Return with Training Tweet

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Manchester City have fuelled rumours that Sergio Aguero will return sooner rather than later, after they shared a video on Twitter showing the forward walking out to train. 

The Argentine forward, who suffered a broken rib in a car crash in Amsterdam towards the end of September, was unsure on when he would return due to the sensitive nature of the injury. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, City's video, which is captioned '@aguerosergiokun is ready to go for training #mancity', suggests that he may be ready to feature in their clash with Stoke City this weekend. 

The 29-year-old has been pivotal to Pep Guardiola's side's impressive start to the season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in just five Premier League starts.

He was believed to be frozen out by Guardiola and possibly sold during the summer, with the manager favouring Brazilian talent Gabriel Jesus. 

However, the Spaniard has opted to play the pair up front together for most of the season, leading to them scoring 21 goals in just seven games - including a 5-0 defeat of Liverpool. 

The forward is uncertain whether he will feature for the Citizens this weekend, having trained alone today - but if he does his return will not only be good news for City fans, but also Fantasy football players, who will be hoping he can add to his top-of-the-table 52 points should he feature at the Etihad on Saturday. 


