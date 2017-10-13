Alan Shearer Recalls Tunnel Bust-Up With Roy Keane After 4-3 Win at St James' Park

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

It's fair to say Roy Keane wasn't the best at keeping his emotions under control. The Irishman was famous for his hotheaded attitude - mostly directed to those at Arsenal. 

However, he appeared to have an issue with an England great. Alan Shearer has revealed that Keane tried to punch him in the face in the late moments of Newcastle's 4-3 win at St James' Park in 2001. 

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

Shearer, who scored the winner, tried to waste time by taking the ball to the corner flag in the dying seconds of the game. He conceded a throw-in, which Keane proceeded to throw at the former Magpies striker. 

Words were exchanged, and Keane, in the heat of the moment, decided to take a swing at Shearer, leading to his sending off. 

And speaking on the True Geordie podcast, Shearer recalls the moment, and what followed in the tunnel.

"He punched me in the face once, at St James' Park, didn't he?

"He got the hump at that and threw the ball at my head. I can’t remember what I said, but he tried to throw a punch at me and got a red card. Minutes later, I’m walking down the tunnel and there he is, waiting for me. Our teammates wouldn't let us get together to settle things."

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

The pair appear to have put their on-field differences aside, as they have worked together as pundits following their retirement.

"I did an FA Cup game with Roy Keane," Shearer tells the True Geordie. "We got on fine, had a laugh and a joke - he's another one who I had some great battles with."


