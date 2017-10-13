Arsene Wenger Gives Final Fitness Update on Stars Ahead of Weekend Watford Clash

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has stated that Sead Kolasinac will undergo a late fitness test ahead of his side's trip to Watford on Saturday evening, but that two stars are available for selection. 

The 24-year-old has made six league appearances for the Gunners since his arrival from Schalke on a free transfer during the summer. 

However, the French manager has stated that the full-back had been suffering with a hip issue in recent days, and that he will undergo a final assessment ahead of the north Londoners' trip to Hertfordshire this weekend. 

“He had a little hip problem but overall I haven’t seen him yet", Wenger told a press conference“I will make a check up this morning, but the news we have on him is quite positive.”

However, Kolasinac is not the only player who is still to face a late check up, with Alexis Sanchez also one who could be a doubt following his long-haul international break. 

“I haven’t seen everybody, because some players are coming back today and some are in tomorrow [Friday], like Alexis”, the 67-year-old said. 

But there is good news ahead of Arsenal's voyage to Vicarage Road, with both Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil both being available for selection, even though the midfielder missed out on his nation's duo of World Cup qualifying wins. 

“He was not available for Germany, but he is now available yes", Wenger added when asked about the 28-year-old's fitness levels. 

“He had a whole week training, he is maybe not completely back physically to his best but he is available. There is no problem anymore.”

Arsenal go into their Premier League clash in the hope they can continue their impressive run of recent form which has seen them go undefeated since their 4-0 hammering at Liverpool in August.

The 10-point haul from four games, with the only ones dropped at champions Chelsea, has lifted the Gunners up to fifth in the table, level with the Blues, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot, and six points behind league leaders Manchester City. 

