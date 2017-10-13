Crystal Palace Set to Draft in Julian Speroni for Chelsea Clash as Hennessey Struggles With Injury

Long-time Crystal Palace servant Julian Speroni is set to return to the starting lineup against Chelsea this Saturday, with Wayne Hennessey sidelined with an injury.

During international duty, Hennessey was caught by Ireland's David Meyler deep into added time. The Welsh keeper saw out the rest of the match out uncomfortably, as all three subs had previously been used.

With Hennessey likely to be rested, this means that Speroni is set to return in between the sticks; according to the Independent. Signing for Palace in 2004 from Dundee, Speroni has gone on to make 388 appearances for the Eagles and at 38 years of age, experience is certainly on the side of the Argentine.

Despite this, Speroni could find himself in deep water on Saturday given Palace's defensive record this season - conceding 17 goals with no reply in the Premier League thus far. Facing off against Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro, it will be a tough test for Speroni whose game time has been limited to the Carabao Cup this season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Last appearing in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup, Speroni captained the side as they progressed to the fourth round. Sporting director Dougie Freeman had previously discussed the possibility of bringing in a third keeper from the free agents market with manager Roy Hodgson, but Speroni has impressed in his bit-part role.

The former England manager dismissed the idea, preferring to use the free squad place on a striking replacement for the injured Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham, and out-of-favour Freddie Ladapo. Nobody has taken the fancy of the Palace boss so far, but still yet to score in the Premier League - it won't be long before desperation kicks in.