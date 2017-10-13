Crystal Palace Winger Points Possession Football as Key Reason for Frank De Boer's Failure

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Wilfried Zaha has said that Frank De Boer's drastic change in tactics at Crystal Palace was crucial in leading to his sacking at the London club. 

The Dutchman replaced Sam Allardyce in the Eagles dugout in the summer, but was axed after only 77 days and left the club at the bottom of the Premier League table with zero points after four matches.

Speaking on the BBC's Premier League Show (via Goal), Zaha claimed that the Dutch manager's strategies, mostly focused on ball possession, failed to apply at Selhurst Park, and turned out to be incompatible with some players' abilities. 

According to the Eagles' winger, De Boer: "wanted to make Palace into a team that had more possession.

He added: "But obviously some players aren't as comfortable on the ball as he would like. That didn't really help us at the time. There wasn't really the right mixture (of players) for the way we wanted to play."

The ex-Inter manager's departure from London left space for Roy Hodgson, who arrived at Selhurst Park in September. However, he has since failed to turn around Crystal Palace's fortunes. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Eagles are currently stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table and have not scored a goal in seven matches. However, Zaha has declared himself confident about his team's future.


He added: “We've got good enough players but it's just a thing where if you don't have the confidence then you can't play like yourselves.

As Crystal Palace prepare to face champions Chelsea in the London derby on Saturday, Zaha has returned to training after being out since the opening of the season due to a knee injury.

He said: “Soon enough we will go back to ourselves. We've got a good enough team and I think we'll get out of this position.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters