Crystal Palace Winger Points Possession Football as Key Reason for Frank De Boer's Failure

Wilfried Zaha has said that Frank De Boer's drastic change in tactics at Crystal Palace was crucial in leading to his sacking at the London club.

The Dutchman replaced Sam Allardyce in the Eagles dugout in the summer, but was axed after only 77 days and left the club at the bottom of the Premier League table with zero points after four matches.

Speaking on the BBC's Premier League Show (via Goal), Zaha claimed that the Dutch manager's strategies, mostly focused on ball possession, failed to apply at Selhurst Park, and turned out to be incompatible with some players' abilities.

According to the Eagles' winger, De Boer: "wanted to make Palace into a team that had more possession.

He added: "But obviously some players aren't as comfortable on the ball as he would like. That didn't really help us at the time. There wasn't really the right mixture (of players) for the way we wanted to play."

The ex-Inter manager's departure from London left space for Roy Hodgson, who arrived at Selhurst Park in September. However, he has since failed to turn around Crystal Palace's fortunes.

The Eagles are currently stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table and have not scored a goal in seven matches. However, Zaha has declared himself confident about his team's future.





He added: “We've got good enough players but it's just a thing where if you don't have the confidence then you can't play like yourselves.

As Crystal Palace prepare to face champions Chelsea in the London derby on Saturday, Zaha has returned to training after being out since the opening of the season due to a knee injury.

He said: “Soon enough we will go back to ourselves. We've got a good enough team and I think we'll get out of this position.”