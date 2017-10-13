Former Liverpool Midfielder Lucas Levia Admits it Took Just 5 Minutes to Move on From Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Levia has opened up on why he decided to leave Anfield, and admitted that it only took five minutes in order to move on from the club where he spent a decade.

The 30-year-old, who played over 340 games for the Reds during his 10-year spell, joined Serie A giants Lazio over the summer for around £5m.

Following his departure the Brazil international expressed his gratitude towards the fans, and the side which captured him from home-nation club Gremio in 2007.

“Thank you for all the support, especially in difficult times, that’s when it means a lot", Lucas told the club's official website on departure in July.

"We all know that Liverpool fans are really special and they were always here for me. I’ll always be watching and supporting Liverpool and for sure I’ll be back, in the city to visit friends and watch games in the future.”

However, after less than three months in his new home the ball-winning midfielder has stated it took just five minutes to move on from the Reds, and explained he still believes it was the correct decision to leave Merseyside.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

“I had a chance to move to Turkey but I had others offers from Italy as well”, Lucas stated to Goal. "I had a very strong relationship with Liverpool but it took us five minutes to part ways. It was the right moment to leave and Liverpool understood I needed a new challenge.”

Since his arrival at the Stadio Olimpico the Brazilian has featured in six of Lazio's seven league fixtures so far this term, as well as making an appearance in the White and Sky Blues' Italian Supercup success.

However, even though his new side have made an impressive start to the campaign, currently sitting in fourth place, Lucas is refusing to get carried away.

“Lazio have had a good start to the season, we won the Supercup and we’ve done pretty well in Europe as well", the 30-year-old added.

Ciro Immobile has now scored 13 goals in 10 games across all competitions for Lazio this season.



Another penalty tucked away. pic.twitter.com/IvBogivG5w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

"It’s still early to have a verdict on my experience here because we are only at the beginning of the season.

“I adapted well to Italian football although I still need to improve tactically. I want to help Lazio and it would unfair to say that everything is going well because I’ve just arrived. We are all going the right direction.”

Next up for the White and Sky Blues is a trip to the Allianz Stadium to face the tough test of Juventus, knowing that a win would see them draw level on points with the title challengers.