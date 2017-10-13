Former Red Devils Star Predicts Free-Flowing Manchester United Performance Against Liverpool

Despite Manchester United's almost immaculate start to the 2017/18 season, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will switch up his tactics ahead of the clash against Liverpool on Saturday.

That is the view of former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre as the clash between England's two most successful clubs draws closer.

Liverpool host the Red Devils at Anfield on Saturday as the two sides prepare for what will be a fiercely contested match that could go in favour of either side.

Mourinho has faced Liverpool twice before as Manchester United boss, each of those ending in a draw, with a goalless stalemate being reached in the same fixture last campaign.





Speaking to talkSPORT, Silvestre spoke of how he is confident in United's ability to play a more free-flowing game than their last outing at Anfield, saying: "The goals we flowing so it looks like the team balance and consistency is better than last season.

"So we could see maybe a Manchester United side more open, willing to score goals, than at Anfield last season. For Liverpool it’s definitely a tricky game but I don't see them parking the bus or trying to avoid defeat at home with their fans behind them.





"They're going to play the same style and go for the three points. I can see goals in this game and for United they can do a good job over there."

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool could prove to be pivotal in the early-season title race, with city rivals Manchester City level with the Red Devils on points and also in action on Saturday.

Silvestre also commented on the race for first between the two Manchester clubs, saying: "The race is tight with City, you can't afford to lose points."

Liverpool host Manchester United in the first Premier League game of the weekend with the action kicking off at Anfield at 12:30pm.