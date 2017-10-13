Javier Mascherano Hints at Barcelona Departure Following Retirement From National Duty

This could be Javier Mascherano's final season at Barcelona. At the age of 33, the midfielder has decided to wait until next summer to consider his career options.

The Argentine has expressed his doubts on his future with the Catalans in an interview with TyC Sports (via Mirror Online), where he declared he was no longer ready for a commitment.

He said: "I have my contract to honour with the club but obviously, once the season is over we'll see what needs to be done - I haven't spoken to anyone about it yet."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Mascherano has been a key player for Barcelona ever since 2010. In his seven years with the Catalans, he has won four La Liga titles, four Copa Del Rey trophies and lifted two Premier League cups.

He said: "At Barcelona, they've always said that they're happy with me and I have time to think about it.





"It's clear that I'm playing less for my club because we have two centre-backs who are better. I am trying to battle to win my place - or at least be ready when I am called on."

Todos Juntos hasta el Final !!!! pic.twitter.com/t7EqS9MrC2 — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) October 11, 2017

These words come shortly after he announced his official and definitive retirement from his national duty with Argentine: the 33-year-old will stop wearing the blue and white jersey after the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Despite playing a crucial role in leading his side to qualify for the competition, Mascherano has made only five La Liga appearances this season and could be ready to leave his place to someone younger.

He said: "When you have a better player ahead of you in the pecking order, you accept it and try to turn the situation around - that's all you can do. I'm not the kind of person to get annoyed about it, and even less with the coach."