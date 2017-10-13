Jurgen Klopp Names Mohamed Salah Liverpool's Number 1 Penalty Taker After Egypt Heroics

Jurgen Klopp has named Mohamed Salah as Liverpool's number one penalty taker ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United.

Salah has become a national hero in the past weeks after Egypt managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The former Roma striker sent fans into a frenzy when he scored a last-minute penalty against Congo last Sunday.

His prodigies with the national team did not go unseen, as Liverpool manager Klopp has decided to put his trust in him and made him his first penalty taker.

During a press conference on Friday, the German boss has hailed Salah, - saying: “He’s very proud. I’d never seen celebrations like that. That pressure was unbelievable.

“I would say at the moment he’s our number one penalty taker. That pressure was really big. He did really well!".

Salah could potentially replace Roberto Firmino as Liverpool's designated taker, especially since the Brazilian failed to net against Sevilla in the last Champions League match.

Liverpool take on Manchester United in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff as Jose Mourinho will attempt to confirm his club's first place in the table, while Klopp needs a win in order to reach the higher spots and keep his chances to win the title open.

Saturday's match will see Liverpool play in front of the Kenny Dalglish Stand for the first time. Speaking about it, Klopp said: “European nights at Anfield are outstanding...the league games? Could we improve? Yes. It’s Manchester United and everybody who wants to help is welcome.”