Leicester Manager Admits Previous Interest in Former Man City & Arsenal Star

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted that he has been monitoring the situation of former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna, but that the club are yet to make contact with the right back.

The Foxes aren't believed to be the only club interest in Sagna's services, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Serie A side Torino all reportedly monitoring his situation, but this is the first admission on Shakespeare's part that they have previously considered signing the French international.

The Leicester Mercury quotes Shakespeare as saying: "We have looked at him before but we haven't spoken about him recently."


If Sagna was to join Leicester, he would likely provide cover and competition for current first choice right back Danny Simpson, but Shakespeare feels that it is not a position in which the Foxes are desperate for back-up.

He added: "We have good defensive cover at the moment and players who can cover in different positions but you always have to make sure that you are aware where the cover might come from if you have one or two injuries."

Leicester currently sit seventeenth in the Premier League, and with only West Ham and bottom side Crystal Palace having conceded more goals than Leicester's twelve, some defensive reinforcement may be a welcome site around the King Power.

Prior to Sagna's three season spell in Manchester, the Frenchman spent seven years at Arsenal, and has amassed 267 Premier League in his time in England.

