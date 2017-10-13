Manchester United Preparing £50m Swoop for Danny Rose Following Club Calendar 'Omission'

Manchester United are ready to make a huge £50m bid at the turn of the year for Tottenham's Danny Rose - with reports that Rose has fallen out of favour at Spurs since his infamous interview with the Sun.

With the England international omitted from the club's 2018 calendar, adding to the rumours he will be ousted in January - although Mauricio Pochettino laughed off the calendar reports in his Friday press conference. Rose returned to full team training this week.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As revealed by the Sun, Manchester United are favourites to land Rose's signature - despite the bad blood between the two clubs in terms of transfers. Jose Mourinho has looked to improve the left-back position for some time, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind not up to standard in his books.

Luke Shaw has also been shunned by the Red Devils boss, who sees Rose as more threatening going forward and defensively reliable. Spending ten years with Spurs and making nearly 150 appearances, his exclusion from the calendar could signal an exit is on the cards.

TEAM NEWS: @mousadembele, @ErikLamela & Danny Rose have started reintegrating into first team training as they continue their recoveries. pic.twitter.com/7sb6HgOZaL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 13, 2017

However, a club insider revealed that it may just be a matter of logistics, saying: “People will say it doesn’t look good for Danny [Rose] but the fact he has not played this season means there are no images of him in our new Nike kit that could be used in the calendar."

Luke Shaw could be included in a potential swap deal - with the 22-year-old keen to reunite with his former boss. Having initially impressed at Southampton under Pochettino - this is what earned him his dream move to Manchester United in 2014, since then a double leg break hampered his career and he has struggled to break into the side since.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has persisted that there are no hard feelings over Rose's backlash at the club's direction and strategy - but the Argentine has been known to hold grudges in the past.

.