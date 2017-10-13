Newcastle Activate Option to Buy Mikel Merino From Dortmund Following Positive Start at St James'

Newcastle have activated their option to buy Mikel Merino from Borussia Dortmund following his great start to the season.

Merino originally arrived on a season-long loan from the German giants, searching for more playing time to further his progression.

BREAKING: He's staying!



We've activated an option to buy @mikelmerino1, meaning he completes a permanent move with immediate effect. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/kacz9PxNcY — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 13, 2017

And since his arrival on Tyneside, the Spaniard has been an ever present for Rafa Benitez's side, although he is yet to register a goal or assist.

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the league and are looking a stronger unit than many expected, with Merino's calming influence in the middle of the park a key factor.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Many Magpies fans have reacted to the news with delight, as they see the 21-year-old as an important player for Benitez - also that their club are spending money and supporting their manager in the transfer market.

The Magpies have four winnable fixtures ahead of them and the news of a permanent deal for Merino will send a positive feel throughout the squad.