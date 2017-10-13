After the final round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers were played some big last-minute shifts in the standings were made, with one of the most notable matches being Peru's 1-1 draw against Colombia.

After James Rodriguez's opener was cancelled out by an own goal from David Ospina with little over 10 minutes to go, a 1-1 draw would see both sides progress from their qualifying groups, with Colombia set to make the final qualification place and Peru making the playoffs.

Elsewhere, Chile were on the receiving end of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Tite's Brazil, meaning they would fail to qualify if Peru's match was to end in a draw.

Well aware of this, Monaco and Colombia striker Falcao took it upon himself to let the opposition know the state of play in the group, walking over and talking to Peru's Renato Tapia in the dying minutes of the match.

Falcao convenciendo a los defensores peruanos que el empate ya los favorecía a ambos (vía @PasoaPaso) pic.twitter.com/TmwuUl73db — Pasión Fútbol (@PasionFutbolFC) October 11, 2017

Speaking to Fox Sports Asia, Tapia revealed he was spoken to by the Colombians, saying: "In the last five minutes, the Colombians approached us. They knew what the situation was in the other games,

"So we managed the game as we needed to. I spoke with Radamel, who told me we were both qualified (as things stood), but it's football and we play to win."

Falcao has also spoken out, admitting he conveyed information about other qualifiers to the opposition.

"We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with (the knowledge of) the other results and in that moment (I tried) to transmit that (to Peru)."