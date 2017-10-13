Swansea vs Huddersfield Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction and More

Swansea and Huddersfield will do battle at the Liberty Stadium this weekend as Premier League football takes centre stage once more following the October international break.

Classic Encounter





It has been almost a decade since Swansea and Huddersfield have faced each other in any capacity. Remarkably, as they prepare to do battle in top flight in 2017, that last encounter in 2008 came in the depths of League One.

Veteran centre-backs Frank Sinclair and Robert Page both played for Huddersfield that day at what was then known as the Galpharm Stadium, while Angel Rangel and Leon Britton both lined up for the visiting Swans - a testament to their longevity and journey.

Swansea striker Jason Scotland scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time to take all three points back to south Wales. Swansea went on to finish the season as division champions, earning promotion to the Championship, while Huddersfield placed 10th.

Key Battles





Tammy Abraham vs Huddersfield Defence





Having scored two of Swansea's three Premier League goals this season, Abraham will be crucial if the home side are to find the net, especially with Wilfried Bony unlikely to start. Shutting him down will give Huddersfield a sizeable advantage.

Aaron Mooy vs Leon Britton





Arguably the two players who can control the game for their respective teams, deciding the result could come down to which of the central midfielder has more of an impact. Remarkably, Britton is still playing at the highest level after all he's been through with Swansea.

Team News





Swansea: Portuguese starlet Renato Sanches will be an injury absence in midfield, with Sam Clucas and Roque Mesa both vying for a start in his place. Wilfried Bony will also potentially be missing as a result, opening up a place for Leroy Fer after a slight reshuffle.

Huddersfield: Having Aaron Mooy available despite travelling to Australia and back for international duty will be a huge boost. Steve Mounie could also return from injury, while Danny Williams is another who is available once more. Four others remains out, though.

Lineups





Swansea (4-3-1-2): Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Mesa, Britton, Carroll; Fer; Ayew, Abraham

Huddersfield (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Williams; Kachunga, Ince, Van La Parra; Mounie

Prediction





Neither team is in the best form coming into this one and both could do with a positive result to start building some momentum as the season begins to take shape.

Getting on the score-sheet would be a start for both teams, but it's difficult to choose a winner.

Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town