Tottenham Give Positive Injury Update on 4 Key Men Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that first-team trio Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are all reintegrating back into the squad ahead of their highly anticipated returns, while midfield general Victor Wanyama is continuing his rehabilitation.

Dembele, the shortest-term of the absentees - who is now taking his place back in the first-team set up, has not been seen since mid-September after picking up a bruised ankle during Spurs' 1-0 win over Barnsley in the League Cup. 

However, that is just a drop in the ocean for boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the longer-sidelined Rose yet to rack up any minutes on the field so far this term. 

The Englishman has not featured since damaging a knee ligament during the Lilywhites' goalless draw with now-relegated Sunderland in January. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It was initially thought that the left-back could well recover in time for the beginning of this campaign, however after undergoing surgery in May a longer stretch on the physio's table was realised. 

But the 27-year-old's over nine-month absence is nothing compared to that of teammate Lamela, who is now known among the Tottenham fans as 'Erik Lamela (hip)', as the 25-year-old Argentine is yet to kick a ball in anger since October 2016. 

The tricky midfielder's injury has cost him over 370 days of action and he will record his 58th game without an appearance when the north Londoners take on Bournemouth in front of a bumper crowd at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

But Spurs' official Twitter account has stated that all three have integrated back into the first-team training sessions, with it predicted that the last of the trio to return will be Lamela in early November. 

Pochettino will surely welcome the boost of personnel at his disposal as the years draws to a close, with talk already turning to the issues created from the usual fixture pile-up around the festive period.

