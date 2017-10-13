Tottenham vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Spurs will be looking to end their Premier League hoodoo at Wembley by picking up their first win at the national stadium this season against a Bournemouth side which has gone stale after a great season last year. Mauricio Pochettino's side have been excellent on their travels, winning all their away trips so far but have just 2 from a possible 9 at home so far.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday's clash at Wembley.



Classic Encounter

The two sides have only met a handful of times, with the most recent being in April. Spurs kept up their pursuit of leaders Chelsea with a one sided win over the Cherries, as goals from Mousa Dembele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and a rare goal from open play from Vincent Janssen gave Tottenham an easy 4-0 win, and at the time was their seventh in a row.

Bournemouth had just a single shot on target that day against a side who were dominant in their final season at White Hart Lane, and narrowly missed out on the title to Chelsea.

Team News

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino may consider making changes as he looks toward a huge Champions League trip to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Dele Alli is still banned in Europe so he is likely to start and play 90 minutes whilst Serge Aurier is available again after serving a one game ban.

Christian Eriksen is a doubt with the Madrid trip looming and has been ill despite playing in Denmark's World Cup qualifiers, and Mousa Sissoko is also likely to be saved for Madrid after a recent return to form.

Danny Rose, Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela are likely to be unavailable, despite the fact a number of the quartet have resumed training.

Eddie Howe has no fresh injury or suspension issues, so he will have a full strength squad to choose from, meaning Jermain Defoe could play against his former club.

Potential Tottenham XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Dier, Davies, Son, Alli, Kane.





Potential Bournemouth XI: Begovic, Smith, Ake, Cook, Daniels, Pugh, Cook, Surman, Stanislas, Defoe, King.

Prediction

On paper, it's easy to go with a Spurs win. But Tottenham's struggles with playing at Wembley have been evident so far this season and Eddie Howe's side may fancy their chances of taking away at least a point.

However, Harry Kane is looking unstoppable at the moment and Bournemouth's displays so far don't appear to give them much hope against stopping him. Spurs should take the three points, but it won't be by the big scorelines they've destroyed Bournemouth by in the last two seasons.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Bournemouth